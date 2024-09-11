OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Nayrouz:

"Today, Coptic Christians in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Feast of Nayrouz and the beginning of the Coptic New Year.

"The Feast of Nayrouz commemorates the martyrs of the Coptic Church who were persecuted under the Roman Empire. Nayrouz is a time to honour the rich history of the Copts as well as to reflect, worship, and spend time with loved ones.

"Coptic New Year is celebrated on the same day as the start of the Ancient Egyptian calendar. Marked by the star Sirius reaching its highest point in the sky and the waters of the Nile rising, this occasion symbolizes hope for the year ahead.

"Canada is proud to be home to a vibrant Coptic diaspora. For all of us, Nayrouz is a time to honour the many contributions Coptic Christians make to our country and celebrate the shared values that make us strong – from openness to inclusion to kindness.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating the Feast of Nayrouz."

