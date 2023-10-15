OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Navratri:

"Over the next nine nights and 10 days, members of the Hindu community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Navratri.

"Navratri is one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu faith, commemorating the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Often seen as a celebration of feminine energy, it is a time for friends and family to come together and honour century-old traditions with prayers, joyous performances, special meals, and fireworks.

"For all Canadians, Navratri also offers an opportunity to learn more about the rich history and culture of Hindu communities and to recognize their invaluable contributions to Canada's social, cultural, and economic fabric. Today's celebrations remind us that diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths.

"On behalf of my family and the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Navratri this year."

