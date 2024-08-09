OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Peacekeepers' Day:

"On National Peacekeepers' Day, we remember the service and sacrifice of Canadians who have dedicated their lives to building a more peaceful world.

"Since the late 1940s, over 125,000 Canadians have participated in nearly a hundred peacekeeping efforts around the globe. Today, Canadian men and women continue this proud tradition, putting on uniforms emblazoned with the Maple Leaf and representing our country's long-standing commitment to helping those in need.

"Today commemorates the largest single-day loss of Canadians on international peacekeeping duties when, in 1974, United Nations Flight 51 was shot down by Syrian missiles, killing all nine Canadian Armed Forces personnel onboard. Their courage must not be forgotten.

"The federal government is committed to supporting our peacekeepers, including those currently deployed in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Last year we announced new support for training and women in peace operations, including through the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations and the implementation of the Vancouver Principles on the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers.

"On this National Peacekeepers' Day, I invite all Canadians to learn more about our proud history as a leader in peacekeeping. To the brave women and men who risk their lives to save others: On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank you for your service."

