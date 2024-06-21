OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day:

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate the rich histories, heritage, and resilience of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada. Celebrated on the first day of summer, this day is of great significance for Indigenous Peoples. It's a day to celebrate the mosaic of traditions, languages, and cultures that have shaped and continue to shape Canada. Many Indigenous communities will hold ceremonies with cultural celebrations, vibrant displays of art, and traditional storytelling.

"Despite past attempts by Canada to erase Indigenous cultures, traditions, and languages, Indigenous Peoples persevered. Today, we celebrate their achievements, their courage, and their unwavering resilience.

"I spent the day in We'koqma'q, Nova Scotia, where we announced the delivery of more than $16 million per year in increased funding to Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey to maintain, repair, and replace their existing education infrastructure. This funding will help ensure communities, including approximately 3,000 students, have the resources they need to succeed while remaining connected to Mi'kmaw culture and language. It will support improved quality of life, reduce poverty, and build a more resilient and fair local economy.

"A fairer future for every generation of Indigenous Peoples includes better access to education and good-paying jobs. With renewed Nation-to-Nation, Government-to-Government, and Inuit-Crown relationships, we are creating thousands of jobs, generating economic opportunity for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, and closing the education infrastructure gaps that have affected Indigenous communities for far too long. Our government is here as a partner.

"One year ago today, we released the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan 2023-2028. Developed in consultation and co-operation with First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty Partners from across Canada, the Action Plan serves as our roadmap to achieving lasting change in our relationship with Indigenous Peoples. With Budget 2024, we're building on this work by introducing new measures to support Indigenous communities in accessing culturally appropriate health care as well as education, housing, and economic opportunities.

"Today also marks the fifth anniversary of the Indigenous Languages Act, a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain, and strengthen Indigenous languages across the country. Languages are a source of strength and renewal for Indigenous Peoples, and through Budget 2024, we're making investments that support Indigenous communities in preserving their languages and ensuring they're never lost again.

"On National Indigenous Peoples Day, I invite Canadians to learn more about Indigenous cultures, participate in an event, and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NIPD2024. Let us commit to celebrating Indigenous contributions, Indigenous ways of knowing and being, and Indigenous traditions – every single day. And let us challenge ourselves, as a country, to reconcile our past and build a better, fairer future – together."

