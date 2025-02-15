OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Flag of Canada Day:

"Sixty years ago today, the Canadian flag was raised for the first time on Parliament Hill. From First Nations who used the maple tree for its sweet sap and wood to its sightings on helmets and coins in the 19th century and for generations ever since – the maple leaf has long been an emblem of Canadian identity and unity.

"The maple leaf has stood centre-stage throughout Canadian history. It has been emblazoned on the uniforms of our Armed Forces members – from the beaches of Normandy to the battlefields of Afghanistan. It has flown over buildings and courthouses, at schools and libraries, and at diplomatic missions around the world. It has been adorned by backpackers and hoisted on top of Olympic podiums. It has been launched into space and carried to the highest point on Earth. It is carved on the headstones of the service men and women who gave their lives for our country, and it is draped over them when they are laid to rest.

"The flag symbolizes Canada's breathtaking beauty – the white of winter snow and the red of autumn maple leaves. It exemplifies our dreams and sacrifices; our hard work and our unyielding ambition to grow. It is an invocation of pride for Canadians who have hailed from every corner of the globe to forge a nation with a unique identity worth embracing and celebrating. And it is an inspiration to those who come to our shores seeking a brighter tomorrow.

"It has been the honour and privilege of my life to serve Canadians under this flag. Over these past nine years, I have seen Canadian excellence on every street corner that I have visited. At every embassy and Armed Forces base. At every small business and hockey arena. Reflecting on the past few weeks, I have never been more optimistic about the future of our country. Canadians are unflinchingly resilient. Our love for our country is unwavering. And while we are kind and generous, we will never be pushed around. When our backs are up against the wall, we will always stand for Canada and choose Canada. We are a proud, sovereign, and independent country – and we always will be.

"On this National Flag of Canada Day, I invite Team Canada – all 41-million strong – to celebrate the promise of the maple leaf and to proudly wave our flag. Let's keep writing Canada's enduring story. Let's make our country better and fairer, with unity, diversity, and prosperity. Let's stand together, work together, and grow together, as the true north, strong and free."

