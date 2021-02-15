OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Flag of Canada Day:

"Today we celebrate the 56th anniversary of our national flag, a Canadian symbol that unites us from coast to coast to coast, and around the world.

"Every day, the Maple Leaf flies in our communities, at Canadian diplomatic missions around the world, and on Parliament Hill. It represents the ideals of peace, justice, diversity, and equality that are central to our Canadian identity. As it was for previous generations, it is our duty to protect, promote, and practice these values everyday, so they can continue to bring us together and guide those who will come after.

"The past year has been difficult for many of us, but it has also shown us the courage, empathy, and generosity of Canadians – and together, we have remained strong and determined. All Canadians have made sacrifices, shown compassion, and helped their communities. Their actions to protect other people's health and safety are a testament to the values that make us Canadians, and the values embodied in our flag.

"As the Government of Canada continues to work with all orders of government, let us celebrate the flag that unites us and the values and ideals it represents. Together, we can build back better and make our country stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca.

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

