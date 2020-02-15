Statement by the Prime Minister on National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Flag of Canada Day:

"55 years ago today, the Canadian flag was flown for the first time in our communities across Canada, on Parliament Hill, and at diplomatic missions around the world.

"Today, on National Flag of Canada Day, we celebrate both the anniversary of the Maple Leaf and the story it tells of our wonderful country.

"In times of uncertainty, the flag reaffirms that the common values that unite us – openness, generosity, peace, and freedom – are stronger than our differences.

"Over the decades, the Maple Leaf has been a symbol in Canadian art, medals, badges, and coats of arms. It has travelled to the highest peaks on Mount Everest, into space with the first Canadian astronaut, and around the world on the arms of Canadian Armed Forces members. This summer, Canadian athletes will wear it with pride at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Today, I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to reflect on our flag and what it means to each of us – a symbol of our rich history, and a promise of the bright future we are building together."

