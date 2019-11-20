Statement by the Prime Minister on National Child Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Child Day:

"Today, on National Child Day, we are reminded of the limitless potential of young Canadians. The leaders of today and tomorrow, their ideas and passion make our country a better place for everyone.

"Every child deserves a fair and equal chance at success. As we mark the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, we recommit ourselves to building a world free from violence and discrimination, where every young person grows up with access to proper nutrition, health care, and quality education.

"When we make life more affordable for parents, we give kids the chance to achieve their dreams. Over the last four years, the Canada Child Benefit has done just that, putting more money in the pockets of Canadians and helping lift nearly 300,000 children out of poverty. That is real, positive change for families.

"We have made important progress, but there is still work to do to ensure that everyone, including Indigenous peoples and those living in remote and northern communities, have access to essential services like health care and education. We will continue to work with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners to co-develop community-driven solutions and services for Indigenous children and families.

"Education is a crucial stepping stone on the road to success. However, around the world, too many young people – most of them girls – are not able to go to school. At the G7 Summit in 2018, Canada brought the international community together to invest a historic $3.8 billion to support quality education and skills training for women and girls in conflict and crisis situations. Later that year, at the United Nations General Assembly, we welcomed another $527 million to help developing countries provide every child with access to the education and training they need to succeed. Together, we can end child poverty and uphold the human rights of children around the world.

"Sophie and I invite all Canadians to join us in celebrating National Child Day, and the young people who make our country stronger and our future brighter."

