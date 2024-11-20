OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Child Day:

"Today, on National Child Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every child in Canada has the support they need for the best possible start in life.

"Children are dreamers, naturally curious and creative, and leaders of a better tomorrow. We owe them a fair, healthy future where they can realize their dreams.

"Supporting children begins with supporting families, and that is exactly what our government is doing. Since launching the Canada Child Benefit in 2016, we have helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty. We are delivering a first-of-its-kind, Canada-wide $10-a-day child care program and creating new spaces so that families can save thousands of dollars every year and access affordable child care. With the Canadian Dental Care Plan, we are supporting thousands of families who were previously unable to bring their kids to the dentist. With our new National School Food Program, we are setting up children for success by making sure they can learn on a full stomach. And just this week, our government launched the first call for proposals under the Youth Mental Health Fund to improve the mental health of youth and their families. We are helping children access the care and services they need, while putting more money in families' pockets so they can focus on what matters most.

"We are also massively investing in housing across the country so every child has a place to call home. We are protecting kids from online crime and abuse through our online harms legislation, and supporting children impacted by gender-based violence. We are working to keep kids and their communities safe by tackling the ongoing overdose crisis with prevention, saving lives, and healing lives. We are investing in the economy of the future while tackling the climate emergency now so that we don't leave the costs of environmental crises for our kids to pay.

"We are also working closely with Indigenous communities to implement An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. As part of this important work, we recently reached a historic co-ordination agreement with the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation that will support Inuit-led child and family services for Inuvialuit.

"We are also committed to responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, including Call to Action 4 to reform child and family services. By empowering Indigenous communities to take jurisdiction over child and family services, we are ensuring that children can grow up in their families, connected to their culture, and supported by their communities. And through investments in Budget 2024, Indigenous children and families are getting greater access to the health, social, and educational services they need and deserve.

"As we mark the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child 35 years ago today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a world where every child, including right here in Canada, is valued, protected, and able to reach their full potential – whether it's as a future doctor, entrepreneur, artist, or beyond.

"Our children's future is Canada's future. When we support and empower all eight million children across the country, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous world for everyone."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]