"Today, we mark the beginning of Mental Health Week, a time to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and taking frequent, regular, and quality care. Because mental health is health.

"We're making sure that all Canadians have access to the mental health care they need, no matter where they live or what they do. That means making sure that mental health is a full and equal part of our health care system.

"Over the past year, we have reached agreements with all provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's universal public health care system, including funding for mental health care. These agreements are delivering $25 billion in new funding to provinces and territories over the next decade to improve health care for Canadians. We're also investing $2.4 billion to help provinces and territories bolster mental health and substance use services so that help gets to those who need it – quickly and effectively. And last fall, we improved access to suicide prevention supports by launching the 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline – available to Canadians wherever and whenever it's needed.

"Budget 2024 announced a suite of new investments aimed at improving mental health care for Canadians, including the creation of a new Youth Mental Health Fund. The Fund will help support community health organizations that provide mental health care to young Canadians. It will also equip these organizations with the tools and resources they need to refer youth to other mental health services in their communities. Because when we invest in our youth and their mental health, we also invest in helping them reach their full potential.

"We are also taking steps to improve mental health care in underserved communities, including Indigenous communities. Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately impacted by mental health challenges, with many facing significantly higher barriers to accessing the mental health care and supports they need. That's why Budget 2024 includes supports that provide continued access to mental health services for Indigenous Peoples, including approaches to mental health that are culturally appropriate for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.

"This year's Mental Health Week theme, #CompassionConnects, calls on us to be kind to others and to ourselves. It can be as easy as checking in on a friend, being open and patient with others, or accepting help when we need it. We all have a part to play in ending the stigma around mental health challenges. And by working together to create a society and mental health care system that are rooted in compassion, we will build a better future for all Canadians."

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call or text 9-8-8. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For mental health and wellness information and key links to services and supports, please go to Canada.ca/mental-health.

