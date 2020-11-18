OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Latvia's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Latvian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Latvia's Independence Day.

"Canada and Latvia enjoy a dynamic and friendly relationship, rooted in our shared values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Our close people-to-people ties are made strong by the more than 30,000 Canadians of Latvian heritage.

"Canada was one of the first countries to recognize the restoration of Latvia's independence in 1991 and to ratify Latvia's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2004. Canada is committed to NATO operations to maintain security and stability in Eastern and Central Europe. That's why Canada leads the multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia, our largest sustained military presence in Europe in over a decade, and contributes approximately 540 troops to this effort until 2023 as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

"Canada and Latvia are also solid economic partners. In February 2017, Latvia became the first member state of the European Union to ratify the Canadian-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which are creating good jobs and new business opportunities for people in both countries.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to everyone celebrating Latvia's Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world."

