Statement by the Prime Minister on la Fête nationale du Québec and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on la Fête nationale du Québec and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day:

"Today, on la Fête nationale du Québec, my family and I join our fellow Quebecers to proudly celebrate our distinct culture and heritage.

"Quebec is at the heart of our history and continues to play a foundational role in Canada's success. Over the centuries, Quebecers have built a society shaped by democracy, freedom, and equality. Their achievements make all Canadians proud – and the open, dynamic Canada we know today is thanks in large part to the vision and hard work of Quebecers.

"On Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, we also join Francophones from coast to coast to coast to celebrate their language, cultures, and contributions to our society. Francophone communities are an integral part of who we are as a country. To move forward together, we need to keep promoting the French language, and make sure Francophone voices are heard across Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to Quebecers, Francophones across the country, and all those celebrating la Fête nationale du Québec and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. I invite all Canadians to celebrate Francophone communities and their important contributions, both past and present, to building the inclusive and prosperous country we all call home."

This document is also available at: http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

