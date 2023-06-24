OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on la Fête nationale du Québec:

"On la Fête nationale du Québec, my family and I join millions of Quebecers and Canadians across the country in celebrating the unique culture, identity, and influence of Québec.

"With a unique character and a rich heritage, Québec has been an integral part of Canada since its founding. The talent as well as the artistic, scientific, and economic contributions of Quebecers, both here at home and abroad, are a source of pride for all Canadians.

"The French language – the first official language of nearly a quarter of people in our country – is a cultural pillar of Quebec and Canada as a whole, and we must continue to promote and protect it. Bill C-13, which received Royal Assent earlier this week, enacts the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and makes related amendments to other Acts with the goal to modernize, strengthen, and better protect Canada's language regime. Earlier this year, we also unveiled the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028, which targets the substantive equality of French and English in the country. The Government of Canada is deeply committed to bilingualism and will continue to preserve the role of French within Canada's identity.

"Today, with one voice, we celebrate the past, present, and future achievements of Quebec. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all Quebecers a wonderful Fête nationale. Let us be proud of who we are and what we've accomplished, and let us continue our work to build a better future for everyone."

