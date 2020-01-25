Statement by the Prime Minister on Korean New Year

"A time of family and tradition, people will gather together to welcome the arrival of the Year of the Rat. During the three-day holiday, families and loved ones gather to share special meals, honour their elders and ancestors, and enjoy traditional games.

"This holiday is an opportunity to reflect on the past year, celebrate good fortune, and look forward with optimism. It is also a chance to recognize all that Korean Canadians do to make Canada the strong, prosperous, and diverse country that we are so fortunate to call home.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish happiness, health, and prosperity to all those celebrating Seollal.

