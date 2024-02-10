OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark Korean New Year:

"Today, Korean communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Seollal, the Lunar New Year, and welcome the Year of the Blue Dragon.

"On this special occasion, families and friends gather to pay their respects to elders and ancestors, perform rituals, play games, exchange gifts, and eat traditional foods like tteokguk – a rice cake soup that is believed to bring good luck. Symbolizing courage, strength, and hope, the dragon gives us all a renewed sense of optimism as we look to the year ahead.

"Seollal is also an opportunity to reflect on the important contributions that Korean Canadians have made – and continue to make – to our country. Canada is home to nearly 220,000 people of Korean heritage, who are deeply woven into our cultural fabric and help us build a more prosperous, diverse, and inclusive country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish happiness and health to everyone celebrating Korean New Year and the start of the Year of the Blue Dragon.

"새해 복 많이 받으세요!

"Saehae bok mani badeuseyo!"

