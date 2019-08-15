Statement by the Prime Minister on India's Independence Day

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of India's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the people of India and the Indo-Canadian community to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day.

"Canada is proud to have strong diplomatic relations with India, established since the country's independence. Today, India is the largest democracy in the world. Canada and India share much in common and our tremendous people-to-people ties are at the heart of our longstanding friendship. Over one million people of Indian descent call Canada home.

"Canada looks forward to further strengthening our relationship, and working together in a broad range of areas, such as encouraging trade and investment, supporting innovation and education, promoting peace and security, and tackling the climate crisis, to create new opportunities for Canadians and Indians alike.

"Today, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the important contributions that Canadians of Indian ancestry make to our country. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating India's Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world."

