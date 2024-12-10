OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Human Rights Day:

"Seventy-six years ago, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This landmark document – drafted in part by Canadians like John Humphrey – proclaimed universal values of justice and equality. Today, we reflect on the remarkable legacy of this declaration and renew our pledge to protect human rights for generations to come.

"At home, we're taking action to make life better and fairer. Through Canada's Housing Plan, we're helping every Canadian find a place to call home – by building more homes faster, making them more affordable, and addressing homelessness. We're improving health care by helping provinces and territories hire more doctors and nurses. We're expanding affordable dental care coverage. We're making contraceptives and diabetes medications free. We're advancing equal rights and protections for 2SLGBTQI+ communities through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and implementing the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence to make sure that gender-based violence is no longer a reality for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

"Protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples across Canada also remains at the forefront of everything we do. Through the 2023-2028 Action Plan, we're working to uphold the rights and principles set out in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This work will help us walk forward on the path of meaningful reconciliation.

"Canada's commitment to human rights extends beyond our borders. At the UN General Assembly earlier this year, we announced initiatives to help protect the comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls around the world. We are also engaging with allies and international partners to respond to human rights challenges around the world.

"Together, we can make the vision of an equal and fair world a reality."

