"Entrepreneurs are the engine of Canada's economy – they turn good ideas into great businesses, connect Canada to global markets, and create good, well-paying jobs across our communities. Whether they're opening a family restaurant, launching a start-up, or running a daycare, when Canadian entrepreneurs succeed, Canada succeeds.

"Our government is making sure entrepreneurs have what they need to start-up and scale-up. The Canadian Entrepreneurs' Incentive provides a capital gains advantage to entrepreneurs so they can reinvest in their next goal, whether it's their next start-up, another company, or their comfortable retirement. The Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative helps early-stage companies access capital and attract investment, so they can create more jobs in Canada. In Budget 2024, we renewed funding to Futurpreneur Canada, which allowed them to increase and expand their programs so more young entrepreneurs get more financing, mentorship, and advisory services. With the Business Women in International Trade Initiative, Canadian women entrepreneurs are able to expand their business on the global stage.

"We're also removing barriers for entrepreneurs in under-represented groups. Through the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program, and the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, we are making sure everyone in Canada can become an entrepreneur, and get a fair chance to succeed.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to join me to celebrate the entrepreneurs that create jobs, grow our economy, strengthen the middle class, and help us build a better future."

