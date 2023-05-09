OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Europe Day:

"Today, we join people in Europe and around the world to commemorate the historic Schuman declaration, which led to the formation of the European Union (EU) and advanced the values of reconciliation, solidarity, and peace on the European continent.

"The Canada-EU relationship is based on shared values – democracy, human rights, and the rule of law – and is recognized as the longest-standing formal relationship the EU has with any industrialized country, dating back to 1959. The EU is Canada's second-largest trading partner, and our collaboration has led to milestone achievements such as the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which are growing the clean economy and providing workers with new opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Canada and the EU are working together to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We are implementing robust and coordinated responses to Russia's brutal invasion of a peaceful neighbour and applying even further pressure on the Putin regime. We will continue to work with EU partners in providing military support for Ukraine, particularly in the context of Operation UNIFIER.

"Today, we celebrate Europe Day with our EU partners and reflect on our shared vision of a better future with a strong economy, clean air, and clean water for our children and grandchildren."

