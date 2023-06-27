OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Adha:

"Tomorrow, Muslims across Canada and around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. One of the holiest dates in Islam, Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the story of the obedience and sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim.

"As families and friends across the country come together to pray, share meals, and share food with those in need, we can all be inspired by the values of sacrifice, compassion, and charity demonstrated by Muslim communities in Canada each and every day.

"We reaffirm that everyone in Canada and around the world should be free to practise their faith without fear. The federal government will continue to stand against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, supported by the ongoing efforts of Canada's first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby. Together, we can build a Canada where everyone feels safe and respected.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a wonderful Eid al-Adha.

"!عيد مبارك

"Eid Mubarak!"

