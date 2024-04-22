OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Earth Day:

"On this year's Earth Day, we celebrate the planet that gives us the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat – and we reaffirm our work to protect it.

"Canada is a country with natural wonders, from our coastlines – the longest in the world – to northern glaciers and breathtaking mountain ranges. But as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution increasingly threaten our ecosystems, we know that preserving these gifts has never been more important.

"This year's Earth Day theme, 'Planet vs. Plastics', reminds us of the urgent need for transformative action to address plastic pollution head-on. Canada is helping build a world free of plastic pollution by championing the adoption of an international, legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution by 2040. Here at home, we are introducing new requirements to ensure greater transparency and accountability from corporations during the full life cycle of plastics, so they stay out of our landfills and the environment. And this week, Canada is once again bringing the world together, as the host of the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, to achieve an ambitious global agreement to end plastic pollution.

"Through our 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, we are on a solid path toward meeting our emissions reduction targets, including our 2026 target. This marks the first time that Canada is expected to achieve a climate target, ensuring clean air and safe communities for all Canadians. Meanwhile, we are making historic investments in clean technology that are creating good, sustainable jobs for people across the country.

"Canada has taken significant steps to help protect our planet, and we are seeing real results. In 2022, Canada hosted COP15 – the largest international nature conference in a generation – in Montréal, where we played a leading role in the adoption of the historic Global Biodiversity Framework. Here at home, we are committed to achieving our goal of protecting 30 per cent of our lands and oceans, by adding new protections to oceans, land, and National Parks every year.

"As stewards and caretakers of lands and waters in Canada for millennia, Indigenous Peoples are at the forefront of efforts to protect the environment. That's why, on the margins of COP15, we announced an investment of up to $800 million to support Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. Recognizing Indigenous Peoples' knowledge of traditional conservation practices, we continue to work together with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, as well as Indigenous Modern Treaty and Self-Governing partners, to help ensure the conservation of Canada's most precious ecosystems for generations to come.

"On this Earth Day, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the importance of the environment – and about our shared responsibility to protect it from pollution and the impacts of climate change. Whether it's by picking up litter in your community, avoiding the use of single-use plastics, or opting to bike to work or school, no act is too small. Today and every day, let us renew our commitment to protecting our planet for generations to come."

