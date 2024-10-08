OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on British-Canadian physicist Dr. Geoffrey E. Hinton being awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics:

"I join Canadians and the international science community to congratulate Dr. Geoffrey E. Hinton on being named the 2024 Nobel Prize laureate in Physics.

"World-renowned for his discoveries and inventions in artificial neural networks, Dr. Hinton is being recognized for his work alongside his American colleague Dr. John Hopfield. Their work is revolutionizing the way we understand, interact, and adapt to artificial intelligence (AI). With his Nobel Prize win, Dr. Hinton is now the seventh Canadian to receive this prestigious award.

"Dr. Hinton is a stalwart in his field. Celebrated as one of the 'Godfathers of AI', he brings decades of leading expertise in AI research as a professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto's Department of Computer Science, and the current Chief Scientific Advisor at the Vector Institute in Toronto – one of our three national AI institutes.

"Dr. Hinton is also an outspoken advocate for the responsible development and adoption of AI, educating the world about the benefits and challenges this technology poses.

"Canada is at the forefront of AI technology thanks to trailblazers like Dr. Hinton. His curiosity for discovery and contributions to innovation will inspire generations to come. On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate him on his remarkable achievement."

