OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Commonwealth Day:

"Today, on Commonwealth Day, we join our fellow members of the Commonwealth to celebrate our commitment to democracy, peace, and prosperity around the world.

"Representing over 2.7 billion people across 56 countries – from Europe, Africa, and Asia to the Caribbean, the Americas, and the Pacific – the Commonwealth serves as an important forum to advance progress on shared challenges, including combatting climate change and protecting human rights. This year's Commonwealth Day theme, 'Together We Thrive', reminds us that by working together, we can better face today's challenges and build a brighter future for the generations to come.

"Commonwealth countries have made significant progress in upholding democracy and the rule of law, advancing climate action, reaffirming the imperative for gender equality, and building strong economies together. At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last October in Samoa, leaders of Commonwealth countries, along with His Majesty King Charles III, renewed their commitment to continuing this important work together.

"Canada has an important role in the Commonwealth. We are the Commonwealth's second-largest donor and host the Commonwealth of Learning. Based in Burnaby, British Columbia, this intergovernmental organization works to provide quality, cost-effective, and inclusive education across Commonwealth countries, with a focus on advancing opportunities for women and girls. As a sovereign, independent, and proud member of the Commonwealth, Canada looks forward to working together to secure a better and stronger future.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage Canadians to reflect on our historic ties and learn more about our collective achievements. Let's build on them and continue to shape a better, more prosperous future for Canada and its Commonwealth partners."

