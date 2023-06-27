OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Canadian Multiculturalism Day:

"Today marks Canadian Multiculturalism Day, an opportunity to reflect on and embrace the idea that no matter our background or where we come from, we are all Canadian. Communities across Canada weave our identity through a tapestry of languages, traditions, and faiths.

"Canada was the first country in the world to officially recognize multiculturalism as a fundamental value in 1988 by adopting the Canadian Multiculturalism Act as a guiding principle for our country. The Act aims to foster a society where everyone can thrive and where our diverse cultures and heritage, including Indigenous languages, customs, history, and practices, are celebrated.

"Our work is far from over to truly build a country where racialized people, Indigenous Peoples, and religious minorities can live free from systemic racism and discrimination. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and creating a new Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The new strategy will build on the work we began in 2019 to remove systemic barriers and promote equal opportunity for all Canadians, including our commitment to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund, and our National Housing Strategy.

"As we celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day, we celebrate Canadians of all backgrounds, and we recommit to fostering an inclusive and welcoming society, where everyone has equal opportunity. Let's stand together, united in our commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and equity for all."

