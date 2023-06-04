OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Canadian Armed Forces Day:

"Today, we come together to honour the brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces – both past and present – for their remarkable courage, sacrifice, and selflessness in defending Canada's values, interests, and sovereignty, both at home and abroad.

"As we continue to face threats to global stability, the service of our Canadian Armed Forces is more important than ever – from providing military training and capacity building in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Operation UNIFIER, to supporting NATO's assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe on Operation REASSURANCE. Right here at home, they are also providing invaluable assistance to communities impacted by floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters. Whether it be at sea, on land, or in the air, our Canadian Armed Forces are keeping us safe, and we owe them and their loved ones our infinite gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day.

"In Canada, diversity is our strength. That is why the Canadian Armed Forces are taking action to continue building a force that is open to all by addressing and implementing the recommendations from last year's Final Report for the Minister of National Defence Advisory Panel on Systemic Racism and Discrimination.

"To all members of the Canadian Armed Forces past and present: your service is invaluable to us. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank you, as well as your families and loved ones, for your selfless commitment to our country."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]