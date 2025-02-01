OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Black History Month:

"Today marks the beginning of Black History Month – an opportunity to honour the culture, resilience, and achievements of Black Canadians.

"In communities across Canada, Black leaders, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, and activists have shaped our country's history and continue to inspire its future. From the Underground Railroad, which brought freedom seekers to Canada, to trailblazers like Jean Augustine and Lincoln Alexander, Black Canadians have led the way in the fight for justice, innovation, and progress.

"This year's theme, 'Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations', reminds us that the stories of Black Canadians keep being written every day. The advocate pushing for racial equity, the entrepreneur building a thriving business, the artist using their voice to drive change – these contributions continue to shape Canada for the better.

"Black Canadians have faced – and continue to face – too many barriers. That is why, last year, the Government of Canada extended its efforts under the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent until 2028 and welcomed the adoption of a second International Decade, which spans from January 2025 to December 2034. This extension allows us to further invest in Black-led programs, advance racial justice, and create opportunities for Black Canadians.

"To date, we have committed over one billion dollars to Black-focused initiatives, including the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, which has supported over 2,700 projects to grow Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving charities and non-profit organizations. We developed Canada's Black Justice Strategy to address systemic barriers and injustices by ending the overrepresentation of Black communities in the justice system. Through the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund, we are supporting Black Canadians to develop more culturally focused knowledge, capacity, and programs to improve mental health in their communities. And through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund and the Black Entrepreneurship Program, we are helping improve the social and economic outcomes of Black communities and helping Black-owned businesses grow and succeed now and into the future.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage everyone to learn more about Black Canadian history and reflect on the challenges and accomplishments of Black Canadians. Let us recommit to building a country where every Canadian can succeed and have their voices heard."

