OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark ASEAN Day:

"Today, we join the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to celebrate ASEAN Day. For over half a century, ASEAN has advanced Southeast Asia's priorities and made the world a better place – from promoting peace and security to growing strong economies that benefit everyone.

"Canada and ASEAN work together on the world stage to advance our shared priorities. Canada is one of only 11 partners to be an ASEAN Dialogue Partner, which strengthens ties between our countries and promotes mutually beneficial trade and investment. ASEAN represents one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions and will continue to be a key partner for Canada. Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and continues to partner with ASEAN on shared goals, including strengthening regional security and driving long-term economic growth. We also continue to make progress on a free trade agreement that works for people on both sides of the Pacific.

"The bonds between our peoples run deep, with over one million people of Southeast Asian descent calling Canada home today. These communities are deeply woven into our country's cultural fabric, and contribute to a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating the 56th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN. I also invite all Canadians to recognize the important contributions Southeast Asian Canadians have made – and continue to make – in our communities. As strategic partners, we will continue to work together with ASEAN to build a safer and more prosperous world for everyone."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]