OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Africa Day:

"Sixty-one years ago today, representatives of African countries founded the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union. On this anniversary, we join our partners to celebrate this important union that has made strides toward a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous African continent.

"Canada has deep friendships with many African countries, anchored by our shared communities and strong partnerships on the world stage. Last year, we welcomed the African Union's membership to the G20. With 55 members representing more than 1.4 billion people, the African Union makes multilateral organizations – such as the Commonwealth, La Francophonie, and the United Nations – stronger, more inclusive, and more dynamic. There are also over 1.3 million Canadians of African descent, and their contributions enrich our communities across the country.

"As we celebrate 15 years as a permanent observer to the African Union, Canada remains firmly committed to strengthening our collaboration with African partners. We will also support African-led solutions to the challenges facing the continent. This includes our ongoing work through our Canada-African Union Commission Dialogues and Canada's new dedicated mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which opened its doors last year. From promoting peace and democracy, to advancing climate action, to growing our economies – the partnership between Canada and the African Union will only get stronger.

"In the spirit of this year's Africa Day theme, 'Education Fit for the 21st Century', we are working with our African counterparts to support quality education throughout the African continent, including in sexual and reproductive health. Every year, Canada also welcomes tens of thousands of students from African countries, who contribute their talent and innovation to our country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Africa Day. Together, we will build a better, fairer, and more prosperous world for all."

