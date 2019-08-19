Statement by the Prime Minister on Afghanistan's Independence Day

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of Afghanistan's 100th Independence Day:

"Today, I join Afghans and the Afghan-Canadian community to celebrate one hundred years of Afghanistan's independence.

"Over the century following independence, the people of Afghanistan have shown incredible resilience in the face of adversity. Today, Afghans continue to work towards a better future for their country, in particular for women and girls. Here in Canada, Afghan-Canadians continue to show immense strength and perseverance, breaking down barriers and helping to shape our country for the better each day.

"Canada remains committed to helping the people of Afghanistan take control of their own destiny. As the relationship between our two countries continues to deepen – and our people-to-people ties continue to grow – we are working together to advance shared priorities and lay the foundation for a safer, more secure, and more peaceful Afghanistan.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the important contributions that the Afghan-Canadian community makes to our country. I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Afghanistan's Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world."

