OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine:

"On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing a campaign of unimaginable brutality that has left hundreds of thousands dead. The invasion was an escalation of a war of aggression, an unequivocal violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack against freedom, democracy, and international law, including the United Nations Charter.

"When Putin ordered his tanks across the Ukrainian border, he thought Kyiv would quickly fall and the people of Ukraine would surrender. He was wrong. Three years later, Ukraine stands defiant. Ukrainians are valiantly protecting their territory against relentless Russian attacks. Russian aggression has been met with fierce defence and, winter after winter, the Ukrainian flag flies over Kyiv.

"Ukrainians are continuing to live their lives – united in hope, courage, pride, and an unbreakable love for their country. They are fighting for their families, their land, their heritage, and their identity. They are fighting to ensure that Putin not be rewarded for his unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression. They are fighting to remind the world that democracy and freedom are important enough to die for – and that Ukrainians are strong enough to win.

"That is what is at stake, and that is why Canada stands resolute with Ukraine. Our support includes billions of dollars for equipment and capabilities like multi-mission drones, armoured combat vehicles, small arms, ammunition, F-16 pilot training, and a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System. Under Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces has trained over 44,000 Ukrainian troops since 2015. We have imposed sanctions on the Russian regime as well as its war chest and oligarchs. As part of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, we proposed legislative changes to ensure profits from frozen Russian assets in Canada are used to rebuild Ukraine. As part of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-led by Canada and Ukraine, we are working with our international partners to ensure the safe return of Ukrainian children unlawfully deported and illegally transferred by Russia. As G7 President this year, Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and support a just and lasting peace for its people.

"The friendship between Canada and Ukraine runs deep. Ukrainian immigrants arrived on our shores in 1891 and, generation after generation, the community has helped build the Canada we know and love. Today, we are proudly home to 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent, and over the past three years, Canadians from all walks of life have stood side-by-side with the community – by waving flags and wearing pins; by donating to charities and helping with Ukrainian resettlement efforts; by learning more about Ukraine's fight for sovereignty and, when President Zelenskyy visited Canada in 2023, proudly singing the Ukrainian national anthem right alongside him. To our friends in Ukraine: We stand with you, and our support for your sovereignty is ironclad.

"On this solemn day, we remind ourselves that Ukraine is fighting for freedom, justice, and democracy – values that Canada will always defend. We support a future for Ukraine that's written by Ukrainians. A future where Ukraine stands strong and free.

"Slava Ukraini!"

