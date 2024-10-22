OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking 10 years since the attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill:

"Ten years after the day, we remember the horrific terrorist attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill.

"Corporal Nathan Cirillo was shot and killed while standing guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was murdered just two days before in another attack, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. Today, our hearts are with their families and friends who still grieve the loss of their loved one.

"On October 22, 2014, Canadians saw terrifying pictures and videos of an attack on Parliament Hill. But there is one image from that day I remember clearly: people protecting one another as we took shelter wherever we were. I remember that, in the days that followed, political debate was subsumed by collegial support. And above all, we all remember the service and the sacrifice of those who stood guard, and those who rushed toward danger to save lives.

"That is what we remember today, and what we must never forget."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]