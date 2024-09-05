OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, issued the following statement:

"I commend the United States for its recent decisive actions against individuals allegedly involved in Russian influence operations aimed at undermining democratic processes.

I also condemn in the strongest terms the attempts by Russian state-owned media entity RT to spread disinformation, influence election outcomes, undermine democracy and rules-based international order, and engage in information operations and cyber incidents against Western targets.

Canada has been working in close cooperation with the U.S. and other allies on this serious matter. While we are unable to comment on ongoing investigations, we are united in confronting Russia's aggression and subversion against democratic societies and we will not hesitate to take any actions necessary to hold Russian threat actors to account.

Any Canadians who illegally assist in Russia's persistent attempts to use disinformation, criminal and covert activities, and corruption to undermine our sovereignty and democratic processes will face the full force of Canadian law.

The Government of Canada takes the issue of foreign interference seriously. In 2022, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) formally removed RT and RT France from the list of non-Canadian programming services and stations authorized for distribution.

We know that this issue requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach and we are committed to standing up to malicious actors who threaten Canada's economic and national security. Canadians can be confident that Canada's law enforcement and security agencies investigate and respond to potential threats. We will always take the necessary action to keep Canadians and those on Canadian soil safe."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

