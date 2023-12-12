GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - "The science is clear: plastic pollution is everywhere, and it harms wildlife and damages the environment. It is found across Canada and the world. In addition, emerging science continues to show that people are exposed to microplastics through the air, water, soil, and even the food they eat.

"Overwhelmingly, Canadians say they don't want to see plastic polluting their communities, they are worried about microplastics and they want more environmentally friendly product options in their day-to-day lives. That's what we're going to keep fighting for.

"That is why on December 8, the Government filed an appeal of the Federal Court's recent decision concerning the listing of plastic-manufactured items within the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

"The Government of Canada has an evidence-based and comprehensive plan to cut plastic pollution through a range of complementary actions. This plan seeks to guide Canada toward a more circular economy. Already, businesses across the country have stepped up and successfully transitioned to sustainable alternatives, leading to significant reductions in plastic pollution.

"The Government of Canada will keep working with provinces, territories, civil society, Indigenous partners, industry, and others to improve how plastic is made, used, and managed in Canada.

"Together, with our partners, we can achieve a positive change and create the systems needed to keep plastics in the economy and out of the environment."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

