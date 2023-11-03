LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Space4Women Expert Meeting

From October 30 to November 2, 2023, the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs and the Canadian Space Agency co-hosted the 4th edition of the Space4Women Expert Meeting. Experts from the global space community gathered in Montreal, Quebec, to discuss efforts to build capacity to promote and advance gender equality in the space sector. Those present at the meeting also produced the first Gender Mainstreaming Toolkit dedicated to the space sector.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"Canada is leading efforts to ensure that space is accessible and inclusive to all. As the space industry evolves rapidly, we must continue our efforts to empower women and girls to pursue careers in the space sector, as well as studies in STEM disciplines. One of the key ways is to identify and eliminate barriers that prevent women and girls from bringing their talents to the sector.

I am proud to see that Canada is bringing global experts together to discuss these key issues. We are committed to fostering inclusiveness in the space sector by making the most out of our workforce's knowledge, skills, and talent. Having a workforce that reflects Canada's diverse population leads to greater innovation and economic growth, ensures that the benefits of space can reach everyone, and enables Canada to remain a world leader in the space sector."

