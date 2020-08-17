Statement by the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the Syndicat des débardeurs, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association.

"Our government continues to actively support efforts to bring a resolution to the collective bargaining negotiations between the Syndicat des débardeurs, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association.

My colleague, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and I reached out to the parties and continue to emphasize the urgent need for both parties to quickly reach an agreement. The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is constantly engaged with both parties towards this end.

Port activities need to resume to support good well-paying jobs across our economy, including at the Port of Montréal, so that Canadians can get the goods they need during this difficult time. Our government has been having conversations with stakeholders such as the Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain about the importance businesses place on the stability of the supply chain so goods and services can circulate swiftly.

We understand there has been encouraging progress made between the two parties in recent bargaining. This is very positive and needs to continue. Now is the time to build on this momentum and take all appropriate steps to collaborate and reach an agreement.

Our government has faith in the collective bargaining process, as we know the best deals are made at the table, and our full expectation is for both parties to continue to work together to come to an agreement quickly. This is in the best interest of workers and all Canadians."

Associated Link

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Dustin Fitzpatrick, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, P.C., M.P., Minister of Labour, 819-654-5611, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

