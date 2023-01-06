OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - "I have accepted Bryce Phillips' resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, effective January 6, 2023. I would like to thank Mr. Phillips for his dedication and commitment to WDBA over the past four years, and I wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

