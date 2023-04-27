OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Today, the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11) received Royal Assent. The CRTC can now begin building the broadcasting system of the future.

The CRTC will establish a modernized regulatory framework where all players contribute equitably. The broadcasting system will ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content. Creators will have opportunities to tell their stories and Canadians will have access to a greater variety and diversity of content. The CRTC has no intention to regulate creators of user-generated content and their content.

We will share our detailed plan and launch the first public consultations shortly. We will adapt our approach in light of any future policy direction.

The views of all Canadians will be important at every step. We encourage everyone to participate, including traditional players and streaming services who will be regulated, as well as Canadians who will benefit from the modernized system.

Together, we will build the best possible framework for broadcasting in the 21st century.

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: Media Relations, [email protected], 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, 819-997-0313, Toll-free 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY 819-994-0423