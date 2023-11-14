OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC , Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the government released an Order Issuing Directions to the CRTC (Sustainable and Equitable Broadcasting Regulatory Framework). The policy direction sets out how the CRTC will implement the Online Streaming Act.

The new direction complements and enhances the CRTC's efforts to modernize Canada's regulatory framework. This includes launching public consultations and a three-week hearing that will start on November 20. This first hearing will consider the contributions online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

As we move forward to implement the new direction, Canadians can expect open, transparent, and respectful consultations leading to timely decisions.

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423