Statement by the CMA on the decision released by the Quebec Superior Court today

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The decision released today by the Quebec Superior Court is another marker in the Canadian medical assistance in dying landscape. When originally passed, federal legislation represented a significant shift for social policy in Canada, and impact on medical practice. The federal framework outlined an approach to address the complexity and opposing perspectives on the issue.

While we await clarity, including how governments intend to address the decision, the CMA will continue its leadership, including further consulting physicians as we update our policy on medical aid in dying. Ensuring a clear legislative framework, including definitions and parameters of eligibility, will support physicians and the patients they care for. To this end, the CMA encourages governments to ensure Canadians are not left with uncertainty in the wake of this decision through national collaboration ensuring clarity and consistency.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

CMA President

