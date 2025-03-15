Special Representative Amira Elghawaby makes a statement to highlight the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, issued the following statement:

"Today is the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. It is an important opportunity to reflect on the systemic barriers faced by Muslim communities in Canada and around the world, and to reaffirm our commitment to combatting Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination and intolerance.

Islamophobia includes racism, stereotypes, prejudice, fear or acts of hostility directed toward Muslims. In addition to individual acts of intolerance and racial proﬁling, Islamophobia can unfairly lead to viewing and treating Muslims as a greater security threat on an institutional and societal level.

Islamophobia harms all communities and threatens the fundamental values of equality, human rights and freedom that are among the cornerstones of Canadian democracy. All too frequently, individuals and communities are confronted with acts of hatred and violence because of their faith. We must unite to denounce this form of hate and support its victims, who deserve to live in peace and dignity.

The federal government has taken important steps to combat all forms of racism and hate: the proposed Online Harms Act; the recently unveiled Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, which includes increased funding to support the work of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia; enhancements to the Canada Community Security Program; and Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy. These measures demonstrate our commitment to the well-being of everyone, including Canadian Muslim communities.

Earlier this month, my Office published a new guide, The Canadian Guide on Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a more inclusive Canada, to address the root causes of systemic racism and offer various strategies to create a more just and equitable society for everyone. To protect social cohesion and uphold human rights, all Canadians can play a role by challenging disinformation and stereotypes, as well as engaging in opportunities for dialogue and education. On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let's work together to build a safer and fairer Canada for everyone, where all Canadians can freely practise their faith, without fear and in peaceful co-existence."

