OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks four years since the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of four members of the Afzaal family in London, Ontario – an act of Islamophobic hatred that shook Canadians from coast to coast to coast. It was not only an attack on one family, or community, but on our shared values as Canadians.

It is important to remember Salman, Madiha, Yumna, and Talat, and to honour "Our London Family" by continuing the vital work of combatting Islamophobia and all forms of hate for a more inclusive Canada. We continue to hear about concerning incidents of Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate. One of the most recent attacks was on a Muslim woman at the Ajax Public Library where the assailant forcibly removed her hijab and attempted to set it on fire.

As Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, I remain steadfast in my commitment to supporting the federal government's efforts towards promoting inclusion, advancing safety and well-being, and protecting freedom of religion and civil liberties for all.

I have been hearing from families, community members and leaders, from a range of backgrounds and experiences who are dedicated to nurturing safer communities. They have been calling for more action to ensure that Canada is a place where everyone can be proud of who they are and free to worship as they wish. Their experiences and insights are key towards building community-informed solutions, including creating resources that can be utilized in workplaces, schools, and within community spaces.

This year, we launched a landmark resource to support these efforts: the Canadian Guide on Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a more inclusive Canada, the first government-produced document of its kind.

In memory of "Our London Family", and all those who were deliberately killed in Islamophobic attacks in our country, let us recommit to advancing awareness, understanding, and hope.

SOURCE Office of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia

SOURCE: Amira Elghawaby, Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia; For further information: (Media only), please contact: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]