The Government of Canada welcomes the Future of Sport in Canada Commission's preliminary report.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement today:

"The Government of Canada welcomes the Future of Sport in Canada Commission's preliminary report. I want to thank Commissioner Lise Maisonneuve, Special Advisors Noni Classen and Andrew Pipe, as well as everyone involved for their extensive consultations and analysis, which have provided substantive insights into our sport system.

Abuse and maltreatment have no place in sport. We commend everyone who took part in the Commission's work to this point. The voices of survivors were heard, and we recognize the bravery and courage it took for them to come forward.

Like many in the sport community, the government will carefully analyze the full preliminary report. As the Commission's work continues, we look forward to the final report to be released next year, which will offer further guidance on strengthening safety and integrity in sport. As the Secretary of State for Sport, I remain committed to working with stakeholders across the country to create a safer, more inclusive sport system for all Canadians.

Our shared goal remains to build a robust, safe, and inclusive sport system, one that we will continue to advance together. Sport has the power to inspire and drive positive change. It can build confidence, inspire leadership, and encourage teamwork - values that strengthen communities and enhance the well-being of Canadians."

