Secretary of State van Koeverden celebrates defining moments in Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026™ hosting

Secretary of State Adam van Koeverden attended a knockout-stage match in Vancouver and highlighted Canada's successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the historic achievements of Canada Soccer's Men's National Team and the tournament's reach across the country.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, joined soccer fans at BC Place Vancouver for the knockout-stage match between Switzerland and Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The Secretary of State's attendance provided an opportunity to celebrate Canada's hosting experience and recognize the many partners, workers and volunteers who have helped welcome the world. Throughout the competition, stadiums, fan festivals, community events and watch parties have given Canadians of all generations and backgrounds opportunities to experience world-class soccer and cheer on our national team, bringing communities together from coast to coast to coast.

Adding to that excitement, Canada Soccer's Men's National Team made history throughout its journey. The team opened its tournament in Toronto, playing a men's FIFA World Cup match on home soil for the first time and earning Canada's first point in the competition. It then recorded the country's first World Cup victory with a 6–0 win in Vancouver and advanced beyond the group stage for the first time. Canada carried that momentum into the knockout stage, defeating South Africa in the Round of 32. Along the way, the team drew record audiences, inspired generations and demonstrated the power of sport to bring people together.

Beyond the results on the pitch, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has shown the best of what Canada has to offer--our welcoming communities, rich cultures, destinations and hospitality--while reinforcing that Canada is a great sport hosting nation. It is supporting jobs and local businesses, attracting visitors, and strengthening Canada's international relationships. The momentum created through the FIFA World Cup 2026 will continue through stronger hosting capacity, community infrastructure, and new opportunities for children and youth to participate in sport, creating benefits that will be felt for years to come.

Quotes

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already given Canadians memories we will remember for generations. From historic matches and record audiences to celebrations in communities across the country, Canadians have embraced this tournament and come together in support of our national team. Seeing Canada Soccer's Men's National Team make history has been a defining moment for our country and the momentum created through the FIFA World Cup 2026 lays the foundation for stronger hosting capacity, economic opportunity, community infrastructure, and new pathways for children and youth to participate in sport."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

Quick Facts

Canada is proud to welcome the world and co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Mexico and the United States.

Through a one-year special initiative of the Celebrate Canada program, communities across Canada brought soccer-themed activities to celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.

The Celebrate Canada program supports celebrations that allow Canadians to appreciate the cultural, ethnic, linguistic and geographic diversity of Canada.

The Government of Canada is providing $800,000 to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada to support Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is bringing tournament-related activities to communities across the country through 40 stops.

Associated Links

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Canada Soccer

Celebrate soccer -- FIFA World Cup 2026™

Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]