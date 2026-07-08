Secretary of State van Koeverden announces support for a series of international sport events in Canada

The Government of Canada is supporting a series of international sport events across the country this summer, bringing Canadians together and showcasing the strength and diversity of our communities.

GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Sport is a central part of our national identity, a key driver of economic growth, a force for nation-building, and an endless source of pride and inspiration. It has a unique ability to bring Canadians together through shared moments of pride and excellence.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced funding to support a series of international sport events taking place this summer across Canada:

$50,000 to Wheelchair Basketball Canada for the 2026 Women's Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, which took place in Ottawa, Ontario, from June 25 to 28;

for the 2026 Women's Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, which took place in Ottawa, Ontario, from June 25 to 28; $50,000 to Canada Basketball for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 – Americas Qualifiers (Window 3), which took place in Hamilton, Ontario, from June 30 to July 7;

for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 – Americas Qualifiers (Window 3), which took place in Hamilton, Ontario, from June 30 to July 7; $50,000 to Equestrian Canada for the MARS Bromont CCI, which took place in Bromont, Quebec, from June 3 to 7;

for the MARS Bromont CCI, which took place in Bromont, Quebec, from June 3 to 7; $75,000 to Wheelchair Rugby Canada for the 2026 Canada Cup International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament, which took place in Richmond, British Columbia, from June 4 to 7;

for the 2026 Canada Cup International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament, which took place in Richmond, British Columbia, from June 4 to 7; $100,000 to Triathlon Canada for the World Triathlon Para Series and the Americas Triathlon Cup, which took place in Montréal, Quebec, on June 26 and 27;

for the World Triathlon Para Series and the Americas Triathlon Cup, which took place in Montréal, Quebec, on June 26 and 27; $50,000 to Wheelchair Basketball Canada for the 2026 Men's Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, taking place in Toronto, Ontario, from July 10 to 14, 2026;

$50,000 to Cycling Canada for the Tour de l'Abitibi, taking place in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, from July 10-19; and

$75,000 to Athletics Canada for the Jerome Classic, taking place in Burnaby, British Columbia, on July 14.

These investments, and more to come, help national sport organizations deliver world-class competitions and provide Canadian athletes with valuable opportunities to compete against top international talent on home soil, in front of their fans. Beyond supporting high-performance sport, these events contribute to local economies, attract visitors, unite communities and highlight Canada as a premier destination.

These investments are part of a broader national effort to strengthen Canada's sport system and bring Canadians together through shared experiences. They complement an investment for international sport events across the country announced earlier this summer, a $13-million investment by the Government of Canada to support hosting of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montréal this September, and Canada's co-hosting of the largest sporting event in the world with this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Toronto and Vancouver.

By hosting world-class events in communities across the country, Canada continues to demonstrate its leadership in sport and its commitment to creating opportunities that unite people, celebrate diversity and inspire the next generation.

Quotes

"Sport has the power to bring people together like few other things can. As we celebrate the Year of Sport in Canada in 2026 by hosting international events, we create opportunities for athletes, volunteers, businesses and entire communities to be part of something bigger than themselves. These events leave lasting legacies--strengthening local sport systems; inspiring young people to get active; and showcasing Canada as a world-class destination for sport, tourism and community celebration."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

Quick Facts

The Sport Canada Hosting Program supports international sporting competitions in Canada, such as world championships, Olympic and Paralympic qualification events, and world cups.

As the largest supporter of the country's sport system, the Government of Canada invests in the development of Canadian athletes, the national and multi-sport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sport events in Canada.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to help Canada's sport system to:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations.

Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

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Associated Links

Sport Canada Hosting Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]