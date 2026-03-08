The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), and the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, celebrate the opening of the Whitehorse 2026 Arctic Winter Games

GATINEAU, QC , March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, we celebrate the opening of the Arctic Winter Games in beautiful Whitehorse, Yukon, on the traditional territories of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council.

The Arctic Winter Games are unlike any other competition. From March 8 to 15, they are bringing together young athletes, coaches, officials and cultural performers from across the North and the circumpolar world in a showcase of athletic excellence and rich Northern cultures.

Opportunities like this are powerful. Competing on an international stage means representing your community and your country with pride. It also means developing athletic skills and building confidence, leadership and connections for life.

The Government of Canada is proud to support this world-class celebration of sport and culture in the North.

To every athlete, artist and performer from the five Canadian regions participating in the games--Yukon, Northwest Territories, Northern Alberta, Nunavut and Nunavik--you have already made Canada proud. To the visiting contingents from around the world, welcome to Canada and best wishes for an unforgettable experience at the Games. łäki ntān datü dųyà jè.

