ESKASONI, NS, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Our government is proud to invest in projects that give Canadians opportunities to come together, celebrate their culture and mark significant moments in their history.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish), announced funding for two projects that will provide commemorative activities for the 300th anniversary of the signing of the 1726 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The government has allocated $229,125 through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, including $79,500 to the Eskasoni Band Council and $149,625 to Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey.

This funding will support activities to be held at Fort Anne National Historic Site in Annapolis Royal in June and in Eskasoni in November. These activities include traditional performances and educational workshops, through which participants will be able to deepen their knowledge of Mi'kmaq culture and forge links that foster reconciliation.

Further funding for projects related to the 1726 Treaty will be announced shortly, and they will be presented in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

"Commemorations for the 300th anniversary of the Mi'kmaq Community Treaty offer us a wonderful opportunity to strengthen dialogue and deepen our common understanding of treaties. By acknowledging our shared history, these projects unite us and contribute to reconciliation."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"As a member of the Mi'kmaw Nation, I am particularly honoured to see our government support these two community commemoration projects in Nova Scotia. These initiatives highlight the history and culture of our communities and reaffirm our commitment to preserving and passing on our heritage."



--Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish)



"The 300th anniversary of the 1726 Treaty of Peace and Friendship is an important opportunity to pay tribute to the enduring relationship between the Mi'kmaq and all those who share this land. This commemoration brings communities together through culture, education and dialogue, as we reflect on our shared history and strengthen our collective future."



--Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament (Sydney–Glace Bay)



"We're promoting the importance of the 300th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in a new way. Rather than record this story on paper, we bring it to life through a play and video recording. In this way, we ensure that the younger generation understands the importance of the treaties and what they mean to our community, so that we can pass on our history."



--Tom Johnson, General Manager, Eskasoni Band Council



"The Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1726 marks a defining moment in the relationship between the Mi'kmaq and the Crown. Commemorating this treaty is not only about honouring history, but about strengthening understanding of the treaty relationship that continues to shape our lives today. Three hundred years after the signing of the Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1726, this gathering invites all Canadians to deepen their understanding of treaty relationships and to carry these commitments forward for future generations."



--Blaire Gould, Executive Director, Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey

The Eskasoni First Nation on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, is the largest Indigenous community in Atlantic Canada, as well as the largest Mi'kmaq-speaking community in the world. It is led by the Eskasoni Band Council.

Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey (MK) is a local, autonomous, non-profit educational organization serving 12 communities in Nova Scotia. It is at the forefront with respect to graduation, retention and academic success in the country. Its mandate is to actively promote educational excellence and Mi'kmaq interests and rights, and to facilitate the development of lifelong learning.

The Community Anniversaries component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to organizations marking the 100th anniversary or greater (in 25-year increments) of a significant local historical event or personality.

