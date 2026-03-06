The Canadian Paralympic Team will proudly represent our country at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from March 6-15

MILAN, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), made the following statement:

"Today, the world comes together to celebrate the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be cheering on the remarkable athletes representing our country.

The Canadian Paralympic Team, led by flag bearers Tyler McGregor (Para ice hockey) and Natalie Wilkie (Para Nordic skiing), enters the Games after years of dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence. Paralympic athletes embody the values of strength, skill and determination. This spirit reflects the best of Canadian sport and inspires us all.

The Paralympics have the power to unite communities and break down barriers. Canada thrives on inclusion, fairness, and equal opportunities for everyone. I'd like to thank the Canadian Paralympic Committee, its mission team, and each and every member of the participating National Sports Organizations for their support and leadership, which helped set up the Canadian team for success at the Games.

To the outstanding Canadian athletes taking to the snow and ice: Your journey, commitment and countless hours of training have brought you to this extraordinary stage. As you compete, know that Canadians everywhere are cheering for you proudly.

As the Games begin, I wish every member of the Canadian Paralympic Team the very best. Compete with confidence, savour each moment, and know that your country is with you every step of the way.



I invite all Canadians to write a message of encouragement to Canadian athletes. Let's support them loud and proud!

Go Canada Go!"

