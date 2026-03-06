With the 2026 Arctic Winter Games set to begin in Whitehorse, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament (Yukon), is highlighting the Government of Canada's $2,665,000 investment and the facilities that have benefited from this support

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - With just two days until the start of the 2026 Arctic Winter Games, the Government of Canada is highlighting its $2,665,000 investment in the Games and the lasting impact this support is having on sport infrastructure, culture and community development in Yukon.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament (Yukon), on behalf of the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), visited facilities that have benefited from federal funding provided through Sport Canada's Hosting Program. This investment has supported upgrades and preparations that will help ensure athletes, coaches and officials have access to high-quality venues as they gather in Whitehorse for this major international multisport event.

The first Arctic Winter Games were held in 1970 in Yellowknife. For more than 55 years, the Games have brought together athletes from across the circumpolar world, strengthening connections among Northern communities and celebrating Arctic cultures.

Hosted in Whitehorse from March 8 to 15, 2026, the 2026 Arctic Winter Games will welcome participants from five Canadian regions (Yukon, Northwest Territories, Northern Alberta, Nunavut and Nunavik), as well as Alaska (United States), Greenland and the Sápmi region (Finland, Sweden and Norway).

Beyond the excitement of competition, the Games are expected to generate lasting benefits for the community, including increased economic activity, volunteer development and enhanced community pride.

Quotes

"What a unifying moment to showcase the talent, resilience and determination of participants from across Canada and the circumpolar North. The 2026 Arctic Winter Games will showcase the rich cultures, traditions and leadership of northern communities. Congratulations to the organizers, volunteers and communities working hard to make the Games in Whitehorse a success."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"The Arctic Winter Games are an important celebration of sport, culture and community across the North. Hosting them in Whitehorse is a source of immense pride for Yukoners. Our government's investment reflects that pride by ensuring athletes have access to high-quality facilities, while leaving a lasting legacy of sport infrastructure that will continue to benefit Yukon communities long after the Games conclude."

--Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament (Yukon)

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is providing $2.6 million in funding for the 2026 Arctic Winter Games through Sport Canada's Hosting Program and $65,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support the cultural activities and pop-up performances.

The Games will take place from March 8 to 15, 2026, in Whitehorse, located on the traditional territories of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council.

Approximately 2,064 participants, including athletes, coaches and technical officials, are expected to attend.

The Games will feature 20 sports, combining modern disciplines with traditional Arctic Sports and Dene Games.

