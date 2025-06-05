OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - "Canada's nature is woven into our identity and culture. On World Environment Day, we affirm our commitment to protecting Canada's natural heritage and defending it for future generations.

"Canada's new government will create new protected areas and national parks, bolster Indigenous stewardship, protect wildlife in and around our coastal waters, and safeguard our fresh water through the new Canada Water Agency.

"Furthermore, we will strengthen Parks Canada's disaster response at home and champion nature conservation internationally, including by stopping illegal wildlife trade across our borders with modern technology.

"Together, we will protect the most beautiful country in the world and build a strong and united Canada."

