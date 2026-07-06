Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the retirement of Colonel Jeremy Hansen

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - "On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my gratitude to Canadian Space Agency astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen for his extraordinary service to Canada and his remarkable contributions to space exploration.

Colonel Hansen began his career in Cold Lake, Alberta, as a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Decades later, he made history as the first Canadian to venture to the dark side of the Moon.

With Artemis II, Canada became only the second nation on Earth to send an astronaut on a lunar mission. This remarkable achievement reflects Colonel Hansen's exceptional skill, unwavering dedication, and decades of perseverance. It is also a testament to Canada – our world-class scientists, cutting-edge technology, and remarkable astronauts.

Throughout his career, Colonel Hansen has carried forward the legacy of Canadian pioneers like Marc Garneau, Roberta Bondar, and Chris Hadfield. Like those who came before him, Colonel Hansen united millions of Canadians around a single mission and pushed the boundaries of what we believed was possible. In doing so, he reminded us of what Canadians can achieve when we take risks and work together to make the greatest country in the world even better.

I wish Colonel Hansen and his family the very best in the years ahead."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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